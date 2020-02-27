Dick Wolf Inks Mega New Deal With Universal Television That Includes Massive Renewals & Series Commitments

Dick Wolf is becoming NBCUniversal’s Billion-Dollar Man.

The uber producer has signed a massive new five-year, nine-figure deal spanning broadcast and streaming that would keep him and his Wolf Entertainment at Universal Television, his studio home for the past 36 years.

The mega studio re-up follows the huge, nine-figure deal NBCUniversal’s streamer Peacock recently made for the majority of Wolf’s deep catalog. Noone would comment, but the combined value of the two pacts is believed to be close to $1 billion.

As part of Wolf’s new deal with Universal Television, now a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, NBC has given three-year renewals to all four of his series on the network: the “Chicago” franchise – Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med – as well as the venerable Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the longest-running live-action primetime program in TV history, now in its 21st season.

The high-end new deal also includes multiple series commitments for new shows across different platforms.

NBCUniversal stepping up in a big way to land the vast Dick Wolf library on an non-exclusive basis for Peacock was important for keeping the top producer in the fold, along with the massive renewals of his NBC series that cover almost 300 hours of television.

Also important for Wolf was NBCU’s digital expansion as the producer recently stepped up the building of his company’s digital footprint with online extensions and also entered the podcast arena.

“I’m gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years,” Wolf said. “This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the L&O and Chicago brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series. We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks.”

Under the Peacock deal, the streamer acquired the majority of Wolf’s deep library, including Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, which all will be part of the acquired content on the platform at launch.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Dick over the decades and it goes without saying he remains one of the most influential producers in history,” said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman, NBCUniversal Content Studios. “He is a visionary unlike any other whose impact has changed the entire television landscape. We’re beyond thrilled to have Dick and his team remain in the NBCUniversal family for many years to come.”

Added Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television, “The significance of having Dick Wolf remain at Universal Television can’t be overstated. Dick has proven himself masterful at building successful, iconic brands and telling gripping, intelligent and thought-provoking stories. It’s an honor and pleasure to be a part of the Wolf Pack for the next five years.”

Wolf is repped by Cliff Gilbert-Lurie at Ziffren Brittenham and WME.

Dominic Pattern contributed to this report.