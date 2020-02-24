Paramount Acquires Musical Drama From Diane Warren Songs; Tamara Chestna To Write Script

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount has acquired an untitled musical drama from prolific songwriter Diane Warren, based on her original music. Tamara Chestna is writing the script. Warren will produce with Universal Music Group.

Warren, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, has been nominated by 11 Oscars, most recently this year for her original song “I’m Standing with You” for the film Breakthrough and before that for “Stand Up for Something” for the 2017 film Marshall, and she teamed with Lady Gaga for “Till It Happens to You“ for 2015’s The Hunting Ground.

Most recently, Chestna wrote the scripted adaptation of the Jennifer Mathieu novel Moxie for Netflix, which Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite acquired last year for Poehler to direct. Chestna was EP of the Dennis Quaid-Kate Bosworth series The Art of More. On the feature side she wrote Other People’s Love Letters and Revenge Wedding for CBS Films, with Cheryl Hines just set to direct the latter. She also scripted Everything’s Cool for Iconoclast/Anonymous Content, and the Jennifer Gage-directed hit After for Paramount.

Chestna is repped by Verve, Industry and Felker Toczek.