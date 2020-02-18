Dexter Fletcher To Remake ‘The Saint’ At Paramount

Deadline has confirmed that Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher is set to direct a redo of The Saint for Paramount.

The 1997 movie, directed by Phillip Noyce and starring Val Kilmer, followed Simon Templar (aka The Saint), a thief for hire. His job is to steal the secret process for cold fusion which puts him at odds with a traitor bent on toppling the Russian government, as well as the woman who holds its secret. The movie was spurred from the 1960s TV show starring Roger Moore, which was based on a 1920s book series by Leslie Charteris.

With a final domestic gross of $61.3 million and global take of $118M, 1997’s The Saint didn’t start a franchise.

Seth Grahame-Smith (Dark Shadows, Lego Batman Movie) is writing the script for the new version of The Saint, which Lorenzo Di Bonaventura is producing along with Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans, posthumously.

Variety first had the news today.