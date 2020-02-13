‘Breakthrough’ Producer DeVon Franklin To Produce ‘Daring to Live’ Drama For Paramount Players

EXCLUSIVE: DeVon Franklin, the producer behind the faith-based drama Breakthrough, has signed on to produce Daring to Live, a film adaptation based on the forthcoming novel Daring to Live: How the Power of Sisterhood and Taking Risks Can Jump-Start Your Joy by Sheri Hunter. The pic is set up at Paramount Players, with Jumping the Broom and The Fighting Temptations scribe Elizabeth Hunter attached to write the script.

Franklin, who has a newly minted first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, will produce via his Franklin Entertainment banner.

Sheri Hunter’s book, which will be released Tuesday via Baker Books, is a true story of how the “Dare Divas” were formed after the sudden death of Hunter’s husband. Three of her closest friends decided to help her heal from her grief through extreme adventures that dared them all to face their greatest fears. From whitewater rafting to skydiving to race-car driving, the “dare divas” have traveled the globe and inspired thousands in the process.

Amber Rasberry will oversee for the studio.

Released in 2019, Breakthrough, starring This Is Us‘ Chrissy Metz, made over $50 million worldwide and picked an Original Song Oscar nom for the Diane Warren-penned “I’m Standing with You.” Franklin, also a New York Times bestselling author and preacher, recently produced faith-based films The Star and Miracles From Heaven. He is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobsen.

Elizabeth Hunter, who also served as a writer for Fox’s hit drama Empire, and Spike Lee’s series adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It on Netflix, is repped by Circle of Confusion. Sheri Hunter is with UTA.