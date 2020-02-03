Devilworks Fleshes Out EFM Slate; UK Cinema Promo Meerkat Movies Re-Ups — Global Briefs

Devilworks, the genre-focused sales outfit, has added three titles to its slate ahead of the European Film Market (EFM) at the Berlin Film Festival, we can exclusively reveal. Among them is Widow’s Point, Gregory Lamberson’s supernatural horror adaptation of the book co-written by Richard Chizmar and his son Billy. Craig Sheffer (A River Runs Through It) leads the cast of the pic, which follows a writer who spends a weekend locked in a haunted lighthouse to help promote his next book. Devilworks has also boarded time travel sci-fi Time Loop, starring Sam Gittins (Await Further Instructions) in the story of a young man and his father who accidentally build a time machine while working on Tesla’s ether theory. The film will have its North American premiere at Boston Sci fi next month. Finally, the sales company has taken world rights to U.S. horror-thriller 15 Killings, which stars Maria Olsen (Southbound) as a neurologist who bravely visits an incarcerated killer living in exile. She studies his brain and discovers the horror that lurks behind his violent impulses.

Meerkat Movies, the UK cinema promotional deal that has been a boost to the country’s cinema admissions since being introduced in 2015, has re-upped for another three years. Cinema First, the UK cinema industry body, struck the deal with price comparison website comparethemarket. The deal allows cinemaogers to redeem two-for-one cinema tickets every Tuesday or Wednesday for one year after purchasing an eligible product. Though its introduction has coincided with a strong film slate, Cinema First said the promo has driven north of 34 million admissions to date. In 2019, UK cinema admissions were 176 million, down slightly from 2018’s total of 177 million. Comparethemarket said more than four million people have utilised the deal to date.