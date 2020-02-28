Denzel Washington & Rami Malek Cop Thriller ‘The Little Things’ Stakes Out Early 2021 Release

Warner Bros has just dated John Lee Hancock’s cop thriller The Little Things for a January 29, 2021 release. The distributor already had the date reserved with an untitled film. The movie, which starts Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, is now going up against Paramount’s animated monster-wrestling movie Rumble on that date.

The pic, written by Hancock, centers around Deke (Washington), a burnt-out Kern County, CA deputy sheriff who teams with Baxter (Malek), a crack LASD detective, to nab a serial killer. Deke’s nose for the “little things” proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. Meanwhile, Deke must wrestle with a dark secret from his past.

Jared Leto and Natalie Morales also star. Hancock and Mark Johnson produce, while Mike Drake is executive producer.