How To Watch Friday’s New Hampshire Democratic Debate

The eighth debate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary cycle is Friday beginning at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT live on ABC from New Hampshire, five days before that state’s primary and less than a week after the Iowa Caucuses and their still-up-in-the-air results.

Tonight’s debate, expected to last three hours, is at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, NH and sponsored by ABC News, Apple News and Hearst Television’s local station WMUR-TV. ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate and be joined by WMUR-TV’s political director Adam Sexton and anchor Monica Hernandez.

All six candidates who qualified for the previous debates will be on the stage tonight: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren. Andrew Yang, who didn’t qualify for the January debate, has made the cut this time.

The candidates are coming off Monday’s mangled Iowa Caucuses, where reporting errors have hampered a final tally. So far the results indicate Buttigieg and Sanders a close 1-2, respectively, though nothing is official yet.

As for tonight, the debate will air live nationally on ABC, and ABC News will livestream it on ABC News Live featured on Apple News, Roku, Hulu, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Sling TV, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and the ABC News site and mobile apps. WMUR-TV will also livestream the debate on http://www.WMUR.com and WMUR’s mobile app.

CNN held the most recent Dem debate, on January 14 just ahead of Iowa, which drew an estimated 7.3 million viewers. That was up from the 6.17 million who watched the PBS-Politico debate in December. The November debate hosted by MSNBC drew 6.5 million.

Tonight is the first of three debates this month, with New Hampshire followed by one in Los Vegas on February 22 (hosted by NBC News/MSNBC) and February 25 (hosted by CBS News) in Charleston, SC., ahead of those states’ respective primaries and leading into Super Tuesday on March 3.