Democratic Debate: Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg Early Focus Of Attacks

The Democratic presidential debate quickly turned into a scrappy back-and-forth between the candidates on electability and, more specifically, whether Bernie Sanders, a Democratic socialist, or Pete Buttigieg, with a short political tenure as South Bend mayor, has a chance against Donald Trump.

Buttigieg said that the solution was not a candidate who is “dividing people” and taking the party “all the way to the edge,” and insisting that it is “my way or the highway.”

Asked by moderator George Stephanopoulos if he was talking about Sanders, Buttigieg responded with a blunt, “Yes.”

Sanders defended his policy platform, saying, in a louder tone than normal, “The way you bring people together is by presenting an agenda that works for the working people of this country and not the billionaire class.”

Buttigieg, gaining on Sanders in New Hampshire polls, also was the focus of criticism. Amy Klobuchar chided him for bashing Washington while she and other senators were engaged in impeachment proceedings. She said that while figures like Doug Jones, Mitt Romney and Alexander Vindman showed political courage, Buttigieg said that the proceedings were “exhausting to watch” and that he wanted “to turn the channel and watch cartoons.”

She also said that Buttigieg’s inexperience was a risk.

“We have a newcomer in the White House and look where it got us,” she said.

When the candidates were asked if they thought that Sanders’ “socialist” label was of concern in facing off with Trump, Klobuchar was the first senator to chime in and suggest it would. Later, responding to Hillary Clinton’s criticism of Sanders (“nobody likes time”), Klobuchar said, “I like Bernie just fine.”

Joe Biden, looking to revive his campaign, acknowledged at the outset that “I took a hit in Iowa, and I’ll probably take a hit here,” before identifying what he sees as liabilities of his rivals: Buttigieg, he said, has yet to show he can garner broad support across demographic groups; Sanders, he said, is proposing a Medicare for All plan with out-of-control costs.

The stakes on Friday could not be higher, particularly since the Iowa caucus debacle did little to winnow the field, giving campaigns another shot at defining the race. With 100% of precincts counted in the Hawkeye State, Buttigieg and Sanders are in a virtual tie. The Associated Press and other news outlets have declined to declare a winner, citing inconsistencies that they have spotted in examining the results.

The was ABC News’ second debate this cycle, having already sponsored an event in September. Apple News and WMUR-TV were co-sponsors.

The pre-New Hampshire debates have a history of producing impactful moments. In 2008, Barack Obama’s comment that Hillary Clinton was “likable enough” was seen as a bit arrogant, leading to her surprise victory in the primary three days later. In 2016, Marco Rubio’s robotic responses to Chris Christie’s attacks damaged Rubio’s chances in the primary. Stephanopoulos talked of pre-debate buzz that this event could be the most consequential one yet.