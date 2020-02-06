Demi Lovato Talk Show Gets Quibi Greenlight

Days after she kicked off the Super Bowl with a stirring performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Demi Lovato has a new gig. She will lead a talk show for the upcoming shortform digital service Quibi.

The platform has greenlighted Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato (working title), a 10-episode series fronted by the Grammy winner that will feature candid, unfiltered conversations between Lovato and guests — both experts and celebrities — exploring topics such as: activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media and wellness.

“I’ve always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation,” Lovato said. “We’re excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning.”

Produced by Goodstory Entertainment and SB Projects Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato is executive produced by Lovato, Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson, JD Roth and Adam Greener.

Founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and led by CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi launches April 6.

