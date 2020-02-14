Click to Skip Ad
‘Debris’: Riann Steele To Star In NBC Sci-Fi Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: British actress Riann Steele (Holby City) has been cast as the female lead opposite Jonathan Tucker in Debris, NBC’s sci-fi drama pilot from Almost Human creator J.H. Wyman and Legendary Television.

Written by Wyman, Debris is said to be in the vein of The X-Files and Men in Black. In it, two agents from two different continents and two different mindsets — CIA’s Bryan Beneventi (Tucker) and MI6’s Finola Jones (Steele) — must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Steele’s Finola Jones is a classic rule follower, an agent with MI6 who is partnered with Bryan Beneventi to investigate strange occurrences.

Wyman executive produces the pilot through his Frequency Films alongside Jason Hoffs.

Steele recently did arcs on CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans and Syfy;s The Magicians. In features, she appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Steele is repped by Ellipsis Entertainment Group and UK’s  Independent Talent Group.

