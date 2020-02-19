‘Debris’: Norbert Leo Butz To Co-Star In NBC Sci-Fi Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz is set to co-star opposite Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele in Debris, NBC’s sci-fi drama pilot from Almost Human creator J.H. Wyman and Legendary Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

NBC

Written by Wyman, Debris is said to be in the vein of The X-Files and Men in Black. In it, two agents from two different continents and two different mindsets — CIA’s Bryan Beneventi (Tucker) and MI6’s Finola Jonesmust (Steele) — work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Butz will play Craig Maddox, a CIA operative and Bryan’s handler who knows where all the bodies are buried.

2020 NBC Pilots & Series Orders

Wyman executive produces the pilot through his Frequency Films alongside Jason Hoffs.

Butz is a two-time Tony winner, for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and My Fair Lady. In TV, he co-starred on Netflix’s Bloodline and PBS’ Mercy Street. He recently played Paddy Chayefsky in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon and did an arc on CBS’ Madam Secretary. Butz is repped by CAA and Elin Flack Management.