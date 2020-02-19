Click to Skip Ad
‘Debris’: Norbert Leo Butz To Co-Star In NBC Sci-Fi Drama Pilot

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz is set to co-star opposite Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele in Debris, NBC’s sci-fi drama pilot from Almost Human creator J.H. Wyman and Legendary Television.

yamamoto, telgedy, nbc entertainment, business affair
NBC

Written by Wyman, Debris is said to be in the vein of The X-Files and Men in Black. In it, two agents from two different continents and two different mindsets — CIA’s Bryan Beneventi (Tucker) and MI6’s Finola Jonesmust (Steele) — work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Butz will play Craig Maddox, a CIA operative and Bryan’s handler who knows where all the bodies are buried.

2020 NBC Pilots &amp; Series Orders

Wyman executive produces the pilot through his Frequency Films alongside Jason Hoffs.

Butz is a two-time Tony winner, for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and My Fair Lady. In TV, he co-starred on Netflix’s Bloodline and PBS’ Mercy Street. He recently played Paddy Chayefsky in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon and did an arc on CBS’ Madam Secretary. Butz is repped by CAA and Elin Flack Management.

ad