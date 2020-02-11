‘Dear Basketball’ Producer Believe Entertainment Teams With Rock Hill Media & Larry Schwarz For Kids Series

EXCLUSIVE: New York-based Believe Entertainment Group (Dear Basketball) is teaming with former Nickelodeon executive Keith Dawkins of Rock Hill Media Ventures and veteran writer-animator Larry Schwarz (Kappa Mikey) on kids series Dinosaur, Mermaid, Racecar, Pufferfish.

The live-action, half-hour adventure comedy series is geared toward kids ages six – 11. The show focuses on four characters who are styled as the galaxy’s most unlikely superheroes, and their fun and misadventures. After an acclaimed scientist bioengineers the four characters to combat other mutant monster creatures, he banishes them to the planet Uranus to battle their way out and back to Earth.

The series is created by Schwarz under his Larry Schwarz and His Band banner. Oscar-winner Believe will executive produce alongside Dawkins for Rock Hill Media who jointly developed the project.

The trio, who are building out a slate of kids programming, will produce the project at Pinewood Atlanta Studios, whose president Frank Patterson is a Believe board member.

“Creating multiplatform kids programming that reaches kids in the way they consume content now drives every facet of this fantastically original show, one of the first to combine multiple components of linear, digital and social,” said Dan Goodman and William H. Masterson III, co-founders, Believe Entertainment Group.

“Larry is known for creating characters, telling stories and producing content across multiple platforms in kids, youth and family entertainment. We are excited to partner with him and bring this vision to life.”

“In an increasingly fragmented viewing marketplace, where kids have more choices than ever before, we know that great storytelling still finds a way to break through the clutter,” said Dawkins, founder and CEO of Rock Hill Media Ventures.

“In today’s digital economy, audiences, and especially kids and families, bond with content, characters and brands in totally new and fluid ways,” said Schwarz. “We want to encourage co-viewing (parents watching with kids) and hopefully inspire them to enjoy this fun experience together.”