Deadline Launches Contenders International For Foreign-Language Awards Hopefuls

Deadline’s series of Contenders Events will expand this year with the addition of Contenders International. The event is set for Poland on October 17, focusing on foreign-language Academy Awards aspirants.

The event will be held annually in a different European country each year.

This expands a full contingent of Contenders events currently held in Los Angeles, New York and London, where studios and filmmakers present their awards season films directly to auditoriums filled with AMPAS and voting members of the guilds.

Contenders has become a defining event in awards season. Among those who participated last year were Oscar winners and nominees including Bong Joon-Ho, Antonio Banderas, Quentin Tarantino, Nicole Kidman, Hildur Gudnadottir, Jordan Peele, Taika Waititi, Roger Deakins, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton, Rian Johnson, Pippa Harris, Anthony McCarten Fernando Meirelles, David Heyman, Charlize Theron, Robert Richardson, Cynthia Erivo and Polish filmmaker Jan Komasa, whose Corpus Christi went on to score an International Oscar nomination.

“Parasite’s success shows the rise in importance of international films and validates our feeling that a Contenders International event is a worthy additional to the lineup,” said Stacey Farish, Chief Revenue Officer and GM of Deadline. “The Contenders series has set the bar for films and TV programs in awards contention. This is an opportunity for European film distributors to boost the profiles of their movies and those who made them.”