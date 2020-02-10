Deadline’s Hot Spots Conference Sets New Mexico Dates

Deadline’s Hot Spots, a new conference that spotlights location filming outside of Hollywood, is taking the wraps off next month with its first stop: New Mexico. The confab is set for March 7-9 in Albuquerque.

Attendees at the event at the Hotel Chaco targets TV producers and directors, location scouts, heads of production, line producers, studio heads, business affairs directors and production coordinators in highlighting the region, which includes Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces. The agenda includes day tours of locations and panels including “Why New Mexico?” presented by the New Mexico Film Office and “Diversity and Inclusion in New Mexico” moderated by African American Film Critics Association co-founder and president Gil Robertson.

The lineup of speakers, panels and networking events will spotlight city, state and regional film commissioners, local production facilities and services, talent agencies, financial experts and more. Panelists confirmed include Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller; Netflix VPs Momita Sengupta and Patty Whitcher; Interrogation co-creators/co-showrunners/co-executive producers/writers John Mankiewicz and Ernest Dickerson; and actors Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul), Ronnie Gene Blevins (Death In Texas), Heather Hemmens (Roswell, New Mexico) and RJ Mitte (Breaking Bad).

The Hot Spots conference is presented by Deadline in partnership with the AAFCA. For more info and a special rate today only, click here.