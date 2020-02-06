DC Comics ‘DMZ’: Benjamin Bratt Joins HBO Max Pilot From Ava DuVernay

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve learned that Benjamin Bratt has scored the series regular role of Parco Delgado opposite Rosario Dawson in the HBO Max pilot of DC/Vertigo Comic series DMZ from Warner Bros. Television.

DMZ is set in the near future where America is embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarized zone, destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. DMZ chronicles the harrowing journey of fierce medic Alma Ortega (Dawson), who saves lives while desperately searching for her lost son. As she contends with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords that control this lawless no man’s land, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone has lost: Hope.

Bratt will play Parco Delgado, the popular — and deadly — leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He wants to rule the DMZ — and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome. Parco is known as a wildly magnetic, affable, and equally influential man. The role returns Bratt to the comic book space, having previously played Jonathan Pangborn in the Disney/Marvel feature Doctor Strange.

Related Story Rosario Dawson To Star In HBO Max Pilot 'DMZ' From Ava DuVernay

DMZ is written and executive produced by showrunner Roberto Patino, and is directed and executive produced by Ava DuVernay. The pilot is produced by ARRAY Filmworks in association with WBTV.

Bratt’s other feature projects include the Oscar-winning Disney/Pixar pic Coco as Ernesto de la Cruz, Universal/Illumination’s Despicable Me 2 as El Macho, the SAG-ensemble winning and 4x Oscar winning Traffic, Brad Furman’s The Infiltrator, Ric Roman Waugh’s Shot Caller and Snitch opposite Dwayne Johnson, Tim Story’s Ride Along 2 and Shawn Ku’s A Score to Settle opposite Nicolas Cage among many other titles. On TV, Bratt is an Emmy nominee for Law & Order and starred in Fox’s Lee Daniels co-created music series Star and 24: Live Another Day. Bratt is repped by ICM Partners, Circle of Confusion, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.