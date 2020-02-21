Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Doc Savage’ TV Series In Works At Sony Pictures Television With Original Film & Condé Nast

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Weinstein Jury Breaks For Weekend After Indicating Possible Deadlock On Two Charges

Read the full story

DC Co-Publisher Dan DiDio Exits

Shutterstock

Deadline has confirmed that DC Comics Co-Publisher Dan DiDio is out after being in the position over the last ten years alongside Jim Lee. Prior that DiDio was VP Exec Editor and before that, VP editorial.

During his tenure, DiDio saw the 2011 relaunch of The New 52, a contemporary update of the comic book publisher’s superhero back catalog.

DiDio was a writer on such properties as The Phantom StrangerThe Outsiders, Sideways, Challengers of the Unknown, the Weirdest Western Tales tie-in issue of The Blackest Night and the 12-issue Metal Men mini-series with artist Shane Davis.

DiDio joined DC Comics in January 2002, VP editorial, as well as the writer for Superboy (issues #94 to 100).

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad