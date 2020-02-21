DC Co-Publisher Dan DiDio Exits

Deadline has confirmed that DC Comics Co-Publisher Dan DiDio is out after being in the position over the last ten years alongside Jim Lee. Prior that DiDio was VP Exec Editor and before that, VP editorial.

During his tenure, DiDio saw the 2011 relaunch of The New 52, a contemporary update of the comic book publisher’s superhero back catalog.

DiDio was a writer on such properties as The Phantom Stranger, The Outsiders, Sideways, Challengers of the Unknown, the Weirdest Western Tales tie-in issue of The Blackest Night and the 12-issue Metal Men mini-series with artist Shane Davis.

DiDio joined DC Comics in January 2002, VP editorial, as well as the writer for Superboy (issues #94 to 100).