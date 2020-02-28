‘Designated Survivor’ Creator And ‘Safe House’ Scribe David Guggenheim Signs With Verve

Click to Skip Ad
David Guggenheim Verve
Verve

EXCLUSIVE: David Guggenheim, the creator and writer of the Kiefer Sutherland-starring drama series Designated Survivor and screenwriter of the Denzel Washington-Ryan Reynolds pic Safe House, has signed with Verve.

Guggenheim’s Designated Survivor, the White House drama starring Sutherland, aired two seasons on ABC before it was canceled then picked up by Netflix for a Season 3. That debuted last year but did not get a fourth season.

His film credits include writing the 2012 action thrillers Safe House and Stolen, the latter starring Nicolas Cage. He also wrote the story and was an executive producer on Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles starring Kurt Russell as Santa Claus that was released in November.

Guggenheim also worked on incarnations of scripts for Sony’s Bad Boys for Life and Uncharted, and last year sold his spec Departure to the studio in a six-figure deal.

At the end of 2018, he saw NBC put in development the one-hour espionage drama The Last Spy, from Guggenheim, The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb, Imagine Television and CBS TV Studios.

Guggenheim had been at CAA, and remains repped by Lit Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

