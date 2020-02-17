‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ Will Return To Broadway In The Fall

David Byrne’s American Utopia will be back on Broadway this fall, producers have announced. The smash concert-style production – a commercial and critical hit – ended its limited run at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre last night, having recouped it’s initial $4 million in mid-December 2019 just ten weeks after opening.

Producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo, and Todomundo announced that the will return to the Hudson on September 18 and run through January 17, 2021.

In a statement, former Talking Heads frontman Byrne commented, “It’s become obvious to us in the band, the crew and the producer team that audiences want, dare I say need? To see this show. They’re not ready to have it disappear just yet. We feel the same way, we love doing this show. So, it’s thrilling to us that we can announce that we’ll be back in September. Tickets are on sale now.”

“David Byrne is one of our greatest living artists and it’s cause for celebration that he has made his Broadway debut with this brilliant production,” the producers said. “We have been blown away by the range of audiences of all ages and backgrounds who have come to see American Utopia.”

Director Spike Lee is directing a filmed version of the show, with media company Participant as the lead financier and executive producer for the project, which River Road Entertainment and Warner Music Group will also co-finance. The film, planned for a 2020 release, will be launched in collaboration with the Broadway return.

The Broadway production had been selling out at the Hudson before the pre-scheduled closing, recently setting a house record of $1,416,344 – a figure reflecting just seven performances, toppling the eight-performance record of Sunday in the Park With George back in April 2017 ($1,278,395).

Byrne and the American Utopia musicians will be the musical guests on NBC’s Saturday Night Live February 29.