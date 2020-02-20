Elysian Film Group, Danny Perkins’ film and TV production company, has formed a UK distribution company, Elysian Film Group Distribution, which is backed by a minority investment from CAA.

Elysian says it will focus on a “diverse slate that appeals to mainstream UK cinema-goers”. The company is at the EFM in acquisitions mode.

Industry vet Perkins, formerly Studiocanal UK chief, founded Elysian in 2018 with producer Kate Solomon (United 93) and the London-based duo are working on a slate of film and TV projects.

The deal marks the first time that CAA has worked with a UK partner to create a distribution company. Elysian expects additional investment in due course.

“There is a clear opportunity in the UK market for a nimble and well-resourced distribution operation to satisfy the demand from audiences for strong, commercial projects,” said Perkins. “CAA has been incredibly supportive and are ideally suited as a partner given their existing talent relationships and their wealth of insight as they operate across all areas of the business.”

“There is a place in the UK market for a dynamic, new distribution company, built on the idea of supporting independent voices,” said Maha Dakhil and Roeg Sutherland, co-heads of CAA’s International Film Group, in a joint statement. “Danny is a force in the market. We believe in his taste in projects and vision for creating a new kind of distribution company that provides opportunities for artists, regardless of where they are represented. We are excited to be a part of this.”

At Studiocanal, Perkins oversaw hit UK releases for movies including Paddington 1 and 2, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Legend, and the acquisition and release of movies including The Imitation Game, The Hurt Locker and Spirited Away.

CAA Media Finance’s international activities to date have included a significant packaging and financing footprint in China, an investment in Brazil-based RT Television, alongside Anonymous Content, and architecting financing and distribution outfits such as Library Pictures International and Wild Bunch International.