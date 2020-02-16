Daniel Lee Martin Dies: Reality TV Host And Country Singer Dies When Being Served Warrants For Sexual Abuse Of Minors

Daniel Lee Martin, a reality TV host on the Sportsman Channel and a popular country music singer, committed suicide when after law enforcement deputies attempted to serve multiple warrants related to charges of sexual abuse of minors, according to officials.

Martin appeared on the Sportsman Channel as host of the shows Brotherhood Outdoors and Backstage and Backroads with Daniel Lee Martin. The latter was a mix of behind-the-scenes concert footage and Martin hunting, fishing and jamming with his celebrity friends.

He also starred in the reality show Till Death Do Us Part on CarbonTV with his wife Julie McQueen. McQueen filed for divorce after his arrests became public in 2018.

Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a residence in New Port Richey, Florida on Friday to serve the warrants, which alleged.nine charges involving sex with children. They had no response from Martin, age 54. A SWAT team was called in, as Martin had made threats against himself and others. They subsequently found his body.

He was wanted on three counts of sexual exploitation on a minor, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of solicitation of a minor to commit rape of a child, and two counts of committing an aggravated sexual battery, the Pasco County Sheriff’s office said in a statement. Tennessee law officials issued the warrants

Martin was arrested Jan. 27 in Pasco County on local charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition and prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscenity. He was released on $1,500 bond.

An arrest report said a young girl told detectives that while she was staying with Martin over several nights in November, he fondled his genitals as he sat next to her on a couch while showing her pornographic movies.

In September 2018, a grand jury in Williamson County, Tenn., indicted Martin on sexual assault charges involving three children who were under the age of 13. Martin was scheduled to stand trial in March, according to a report in the Tennessean.