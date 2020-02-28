Damien Chazelle’s ‘The Eddy’ Releases First Teaser, Sets Premiere Date On Netflix

The Netflix limited series The Eddy, an intriguing look at a Paris nightclub and the people who run it, is set to debut May 8 on Netflix.

Director Damien Chazelle’s television debut features Moonlight star André Holland.

‘The Eddy is an eight-episode drama that takes place in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris. Once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, Elliot Udo (Holland) is now the co-owner of struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig)

As Elliot learns that his business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, secrets begin to come to light that have also been concealed from Farid’s wife, Amira (Leïla Bekhti). When Elliot’s troubled teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) suddenly arrives in Paris to live with him, his personal and professional worlds quickly start to unravel.

Chazelle and Tales of the City creator Alan Poul and BAFTA Award winner Jack Thorne (National Treasure) developed the series. Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard wrote the songs and helped put together The Eddy’s band, which are real Parisian jazz musicians.

