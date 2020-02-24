‘Daisy Jones & The Six’: Sebastian Chacon Joins Cast Of Amazon Series

Sebastian Chacon is set as a series regular opposite Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in Amazon’s musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, from Amazon Studios and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Daisy Jones & The Six details the spectacular rise and precipitous fall of a renowned (fictional) rock band in the 1970s.

Chacon will play drummer Warren Rhodes, the fun-loving, unpretentious back bone of the Six who, unlike his band mates, manages to keep perspective and enjoy the ride, never losing sight of his small town roots.

He joins previously announced series regulars Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse and Josh Whitehouse.

Daisy Jones & The Six will be executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion, Niki Caro and showrunner Will Graham. Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber created the series and also serve as executive producers, with Taylor Jenkins Reid as producer.

Chacon is currently shooting a heavily recurring role in John Logan’s Showtime drama series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Other credits include Netflix’s Tales of the City, FX’s Pose, Chicago Fire, Narcos, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and the recent indie film, Angelfish. Chacon is repped by Robert Stein Management and ICM Partners.