‘Daisy Jones & The Six’: Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse & Josh Whitehouse Join Cast of Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Nabiyah Be (Black Panther), newcomer Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse (The Bad Batch), and Josh Whitehouse (Poldark) have been cast opposite Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, from Amazon Studios and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Daisy Jones & The Six details the spectacular rise and precipitous fall of a renowned (fictional) rock band in the 1970s.

Be will play Simone Jackson, Daisy’s closest friend and fellow musician who unexpectedly finds herself at the forefront of the underground disco scene of the mid 1970s.

Harrison will portray Graham Dunne, Billy’s little brother whose desire to form a band ignites the spark that takes them all from small town Pittsburgh boys to the top of the charts.

Waterhouse is Karen Sirko, a true original and one of the first women in the overwhelmingly male world of rock and roll.

Whitehouse will play Eddie Roundtree, fiery bassist of The Six who can’t seem to shake the chip on his shoulder that comes from being in someone else’s band.



Daisy Jones & The Six will be executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion, Niki Caro and showrunner Will Graham. Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber created the series and also serve as executive producers, with Taylor Jenkins Reid as producer.

Be appeared opposite Michael B. Jordan in Marvel’s Black Panther. On the stage, Be originated the role of Eurydice in Rachel Chavkin’s and Anais Mitchell’s Hadestown at New York Theater Workshop, and won a Drama Desk Award as part of the ensemble of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play at MCC. Be is repped by ICM Partners and Suskin Management.

Newcomer Harrison is a 2019 graduate of The Carnegie Mellon School of Drama.

Waterhouse’s credits include The Bad Batch and Assassination Nation.

Whitehouse most recently starred alongside Vanessa Hudgens in Netflix’s fantasy comedy romance The Knight Before Christmas. On television he’s known for a major arc in the third and fourth seasons of BBC/PBS drama series Poldark. Upcoming for Whitehouse in 2020 are features In Valley Girl, Rachel Goldenberg’s musical adaptation of the original 1983 film; and The Happy Worker opposite Thomas Haden Church and Colm Meaney. He’s repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, United Agents and Gang Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.