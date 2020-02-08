‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Casts Sam Claflin; ‘The 100’s Lindsey Morgan Joins ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot

Sam Claflin is set as the male lead opposite Riley Keough in the upcoming Amazon original series Daisy Jones & The Six. Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones and the Six is a musical drama detailing the spectacular rise and precipitous fall of a renowned (fictional) rock band in the 1970s. Claflin will play Billy Dunne, the band’s charismatic frontman whose increasingly complicated feelings for bandmate and songwriting partner Daisy Jones (Keough) threaten to upend every facet of his life. Daisy Jones & The Six is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion, Niki Caro and showrunner Will Graham. Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber created the series and also serve as executive producers, with Taylor Jenkins Reid as producer. Claflin just wrapped Every Breath You Take alongside Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan and later this year will star alongside Olivia Munn in Netflix’s Love Wedding Repeat.

The 100′s Lindsey Morgan has been cast as the female lead opposite Jared Padalecki in the CW’s Walker, a reimagining of CBS’ 1990s action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger. Like the original series, created by Albert S. Ruddy & Leslie Greif, the reboot will explore morality, family, and rediscovering our lost common ground. Written and executive produced by Anna Fricke, it centers on Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner Micki (Morgan) (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death. Morgan’s Micki was born and raised in San Antonio. Focused and perceptive, her family has been in Texas since before it was Texas. She’s been in the Army and on the police force and knows first-hand what it’s like to be singled out and discriminated against because of her gender. Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore and Padalecki executive produce. Walker is from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback. Morgan currently can be seen as Raven Reyes on the CW’s The 100, which is wrapping up its seventh and final season.

