‘Cupid’: Mythos Studios Expands Team With Michael Gracey and Mike Vukadinovich

Mythos Studios has expanded the team behind the animated feature film Cupid with Michael Gracey (the director of The Greatest Showman) joining as executive producer and Mike Vukadinovich (Hulu’s The Runaways) coming aboard to write the script for the Justin Bieber vehicle.

Pic is built around the Hellenic tale of Cupid and Psyche with Bieber set to executive produce and voice the title role as the winged figure of myth and passion. The announcements were made by Founding Chairman of Marvel Studios David Maisel, now Chairman and Co-Founder of Mythos Studios. Mythos was founded in 2018 by Maisel and Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects and Chairman of Ithaca Holdings, who joined as the principal investor..

Mike Vukadinovich

Gracey brings his extensive experience working at the intersection of music and film to the feature, an original adaptation of the enduring 2,000-year-old love story.

“The addition of Michael Gracey and Mike Vukadinovich, who have both collaborated closely with our talented director Pete Candeland, creates the perfect team to bring the epic tale of Cupid and Psyche to life,” Maisel said.

A top music video and commercials director, Gracey made his feature directorial debut on 20thCentury Fox’s The Greatest Showman,” the live-action musical starring Hugh Jackman. Gracey, who is currently creating a stage show inspired by the life of Luciano Pavarotti, is repped by CAA and Partizan.

Michael Gracey

Vukadinovich will move the project to script. Cupid was previously developed by writer Carlos Kotkin from a story adaptation by Maisel. Vukadinovich’s work has twice appeared on the Black List with The Three Misfortunes of Geppetto (which sold to Fox with 21 Laps producing) and The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola.

Vukadinovich is currently a Supervising Producer on Michel Gondry’s series Kidding on Showtime starring Jim Carrey. He is now writing Beetlejuice 2 for Warner Bros. with Tim Burton directing, and he wrote The Phantom Tollbooth for TriStar, an original project for James Wan who will produce and direct. Vukadinovich is represented by Verve, Industry Entertainment and McKuin Frankel.