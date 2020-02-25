Click to Skip Ad
‘Creed 3’: ‘King Richard’ Scribe Zach Baylin To Pen Screenplay

Barry Wetcher

MGM has set the third installment of the Michael B. Jordan-led boxing drama, Creed, in motion with Zach Baylin on board to script. Baylin is the screenwriter behind King Richard, the tennis drama that centers on Richard Williams (played by Will Smith), the father to Venus and Serena Williams.

Jordan is expected to reprise his titular role as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed. No word yet on who is directing or who else from the previous films will be returning.

Ryan Coogler reinvigorated the Rocky franchise with the 2015 spin-off, which earned over $173 million at the worldwide box office and an Oscar nom for original star Sylvester Stallone. The sequel, which was released in 2018, was directed by Steven Caple Jr. and made over $214 million globally.

 

