‘Coyote’: Paramount Network Drama Adds 12 To Recurring Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Feuerstein (Prison Break, Royal Pains) and Kelli Williams (The Practice, Lie to Me), are set for key recurring roles opposite Michael Chiklis in Coyote, Paramount Network’s one-hour scripted drama series from Emmy-winning executive producer and director Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad), Dark Horse Entertainment and Sony Pictures TV. Rounding out the recurring cast are Daniel Mora (Coco), Emy Mena (The Whisper of Silence), George Pullar (Playing for Keeps), Amy Forsyth (Rise, The Path), Ross Phillips (Heart of Dixie), Romina D’Ugo (12 Monkeys), Bobby Daniel Rodriguez (SEAL Team), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Agents of Shield, Bates Motel), Jose Pablo Cantillo (The Walking Dead) and Drew Powell (Gotham). Production on the first season is underway with the series scheduled to premiere on Paramount Network in Summer 2020.

Written by David Graziano (American Gods), Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert (Mr. Woodcock), Coyote is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who, after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black-and-white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

Feuerstein will play Frank Kerr, a successful psychologist, married to Ben’s (Michael Chiklis) ex-wife.

Williams will portray Jill Kerr, Ben’s ex-wife and the mother of their 23-year-old daughter, Kate.

(L-R) Amy Forsyth, Bobby Rodriguez, Daniel Mora, Emy Mena and George Pullar ViacomCBS

Mora is Mazo Zamora, older brother of cartel boss, in a power struggle for control over the family business.

Mena will play Maria Elena Flores, a pregnant teenager who finds herself in some trouble.

Pullar is Garrett Cox, a mentee of retired border agent Ben Clemens and as close to a work friend as Ben’s got.

Forsyth will portray Kate Clemens, Ben’s daughter who can go toe to toe with him.

Philips is Jack Conway, a castaway expat.

D’Ugo will play Esme Gallo, an artist in Mexico.

(L-R) Jose Pablo Cantillo, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Romina D’Ugo, Ross Philips, Drew Powell ViacomCBS

Cordova-Buckley will portray Paloma Zamora, a politically connected socialite connected to the cartel.

Rodriguez is Lugo Peralta,an HSI Agent.

Cantillo will play Javi Lopez, former partner and best friend to Ben.

Powell will portray Joe Don Walker, the chief agent at the border patrol office.

MacLaren will direct the pilot and executive produce the series. David Graziano (American Gods, Southland) serves as showrunner. Graziano, Michael Carnes & Josh Gilbert (Mr. Woodcock) are writers and executive producers. Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg (The Umbrella Academy) are executive producers. Rebecca Hobbs of MacLaren Entertainment is an executive producer. Chiklis will also serve as an executive producer.

