‘Country Comfort’: Eric Balfour & Janet Varney Join Katharine McPhee & Eddie Cibrian In Netflix Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Balfour (Charmed) and Janet Varney (The Legend Of Korra) are set as series regulars in Country Comfort, Netflix’s upcoming multi-camera comedy series starring Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian. The series was created by former The Nanny executive producer Caryn Lucas.

In Country Comfort, when her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey (McPhee) takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Cibrian) and his five children. With a never-give-up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.

Balfour will play Bailey’s (McPhee) boyfriend Boone. Varney will portray Summer, the girlfriend of Beau (Cibrian).

Lucas serves as executive producer and showrunner. Kelly Park (Family Reunion, Alexa & Katie) is directing.

Balfour also can be seen in a recurring role on The CW’s Charmed. He’s repped by Luber Roklin and Innovative Artists.

Varney is best known as the voice of Korra, the titular character from Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra. She also starred in IFC’s Stan Against Evil and recurred on FXX’s You’re The Worst. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Zero Gravity Management.