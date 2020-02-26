‘Council Of Dads’ Premiere Pushed Back By Two Weeks On NBC

NBC has delayed the launch of its new drama series Council of Dads. Originally scheduled to premiere on March 10, Council of Dads now will debut on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 PM ET/PT, immediately following the season finale of This Is Us.

The scheduled shift was revealed in a New Amsterdam promo that aired last night on NBC. The hit medical drama series will now air March 10 and 17 in its 10 PM time slot

NBC has made a big investment in sophomore New Amsterdam, which was recently given a massive three-season renewal. The scheduling tweak will give the Ryan Eggold-starring series two more airings in the coveted post-This Is Us slot where it has excelled, logging its best Live+ Same Day numbers since the fall last night.

Under the new arrangement, the Council Of Dads premiere still will benefit from the and buzz generated by the This Is Us Season 4 finale, which will serve as its lead-in. The series share a similar tear-jerking family drama DNA.

Council of Dads will then go on back on the bench, returning to its new time slot beginning Thursday, April 30 at 8 PM. NBC recently used a similar strategy for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which had its sneak preview on January 7 ahead of its time-slot premiere on February 16.

In Council of Dads, based on Bruce Feiler’s bestselling book, family takes on a different meaning when Scott Perry, a loving father of five, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He calls on a few of his most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case he ever can’t be there to do it himself. There’s Anthony, Scott’s oldest and most loyal friend; Larry, his tough-love AA sponsee; and Oliver, his dedicated doctor and wife’s dearest friend. Together, they discover that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone – and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.

Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver and Michael O’Neill star.

The series is written by Tony Phelan & Joan Rater who executive produce along with David Gould and Jason Wilborn. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed also executive produce.

Council of Dads is produced by Universal Television in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Midwest Livestock Productions.