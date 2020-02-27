MPA Says It’s “Closely Monitoring” Global Spread Of Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: The Motion Picture Association, in its first public comment about the worldwide threat of the coronavirus, said today that it is “closely monitoring” the spread of the deadly disease and “will continue taking the necessary precautions” to ensure the health and safety of its employees and customers around the world.

“The Motion Picture Association and its member companies are closely monitoring reports from public health officials about the coronavirus and protective measures to limit its impact,” a spokesman for the global trade group told Deadline. “The wellbeing of our global customers and employees is our top priority, and we will continue taking the necessary precautions to ensure their health and safety.”

The film industry is acutely at risk from the spread of the deadly virus, with entertainment stocks tumbling, film crews working in all parts of the world and theaters closing across China, South Korea and northern Italy.

“The impact in 2020 from Corvid-19 (coronavirus) on the motion picture business cannot be overstated,” a finance source told Deadline this week. Another film industry source said: “We are decision makers and problem solvers, but unfortunately because the problem is so unknown in terms of its degree, we just don’t know how deep we’re in. No one knows.”

