Coronavirus Concerns Sees ‘The Amazing Race’ Halted By CBS, For Now; ‘Survivor’ Not In Production

Thanks to the coronavirus, The Amazing Race is not running right now.

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” the network said today. “All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home.”

Having already filmed only a trio of episodes in the UK, the unannounced start of the internationally run 33rd season of the CBS TV Studios, Earthview Inc., Jerry Bruckheimer Television and ABC Studios was barely into production before the ever expanding virus caused the pause button to pushed on the latest entertainment industry project catching a chill, so to speak.

Related Story Stock Market Heads For Worst Week Since 2008 Financial Crisis On Coronavirus Panic

“At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it,” CBS added Friday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home,” CBS noted as the World Health Organization upped the coronavirus to a “very high” global risk and the stock market took a further plunge. “The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.”

Around 83,000 cases of COVID-19 disease are now being reported in over 50 countries around the globe. Lacking a premiere date for the well-completed 32nd season of TAR, CBS have a lot of runway in front of them for getting the barely started 33rd season up and running again.

Survivor, CBS other well-traveled reality show, is currently not in production of another upcoming South Pacific set season, sources say. With millions on the line for NBC, eyes are peeled if the Summer Olympics could be postponed or moved from Tokyo. “The safety of our employees is always our top priority, but there is no impact on our preparations at this time,” the sports division of the Comcast-owned proclaimed earlier this week.

In the past few days, the Japanese government has closed all schools in the land of the Rising Sun as coronavirus cases rise in the island nation.

Schools aren’t the only places shutting the doors in Japan.

“Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have decided to proceed with an extraordinary closure from Saturday February 29, 2020, through Sunday March 15” said a statement from The Oriental Land Co., the operator of the House of Mouse parks, as Deadline reported yesterday.

This follows Paramount pushing back the release of hit Sonic The Hedgehog in China and the anticipated delay of the opening of Disney’s massive live action version of Mulan in the Middle Kingdom, where Beijing has shuttered all movie theaters in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the nation at its epicenter. Last week MGM cancelled a China April premiere and publicity tour for its upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die.

On February 24, the Venice shoot of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 was stopped as the COVID-19 disease spread rapidly in Italy.

Earlier today Green Day walked away from nine dates in Asia and superstar K-pop group BTS canceled April dates in its hometown of Seoul, South Korea. Other bands canceling performances in the region include K-pop groups NCT, GOT7 and Winner.

News of The Amazing Race suspension was first reported by Variety.