Coolio Joins The Cast Of HBO Max Drama Pilot ‘Vegas High’

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Coolio has joined the cast of HBO Max drama pilot Vegas High.

In what would be a recurring role, Grammy-winner Coolio will play Ray, a Las Vegas businessman who is uncle to the character of Olive, played by Kyanna Simpson (Chambers). It will be the rapper’s first recurring role in a TV drama.

The 1990s-set coming-of-age story follows a girl who’s caught between two worlds: the fast-paced lifestyle of Las Vegas and her strong Mormon faith and community.

Starring are Jordana Spiro (Ozark), Josh Andrés Rivera (West Side Story), newcomer Reagan Rozas in the lead role, Simpson (Chambers), Emma Meisel (American Horror Story: 1984), Lexi Simonsen (2nd), Kevin Rahm (Madam Secretary) and All American‘s Da’Vinchi.

The show heralds from writer Sarah-Raquel Jimenez, director Gillian Robespierre and Michael Showalter’s Semi-Formal Prods and is inspired by Jimenez’s own experience.

Rapper, producer, actor and chef Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., has previously appeared in a handful of movies in cameo or minor roles. The singer is best known for 90s hits including Gangsta’s Paradise and C U When U Get There.