‘Con Air’ Director Simon West To Helm Amazon Drama About An Epic Spanish Flat Earth Voyage

Simon West, the director of Con Air and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, is to helm an Amazon miniseries about two 16th century explorers who set out to disprove the theory that the world is flat.

Four-part drama Boundless will tell the story of Juan Sebastián Elcano and Ferdinand Magellan’s epic voyage around the world after they set sail from Spain 500 years ago.

Boundless is a co-production between Amazon and state-owned Spanish broadcaster RTVE. It is made by Mono Films and Kilima Media, with filming taking place over the summer in locations including the Dominican Republic, Canaries, and Pinewood Studios in the UK. Miguel Menéndez de Zubillaga is the producer.

The show will premiere on Amazon Prime in 2021 in the U.S., Britain, Spain and Latin America. “The series, directed by renowned director Simon West, will count with all technical resources to be a production full of action and epic,” said Ricardo Cabornero, head of Prime Video content at Amazon Spain.