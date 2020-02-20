Comcast Promotes Jennifer Khoury To Comms Chief; Adam Miller Adds Senior EVP Title

Comcast has promoted company veteran Jennifer Khoury to Chief Communications Officer, overseeing its external and internal corporate communications.

She succeeds D’Arcy Rudnay, who is retiring at year’s end after a 16 years at Comcast.

Comcast Corp.

“Jenn is a fantastic leader and the perfect person to lead us into the future,” said Brian Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast. “This well-deserved promotion will come as no surprise to those who know and have worked with Jenn. Her strategic vision and deep knowledge of the company and the industry has earned her the respect and support of our entire management team.”

Khoury joined Comcast more than 20 years ago and has been responsible for leading communications for Comcast Cable and has managed strategic communications for numerous campaigns and product and technology launches. She also oversees the corporate digital communications team, a function she built over the last decade to reflect the rapidly changing communications landscape.

Khoury will report to Roberts and to Adam Miller, who was also promoted to Senior EVP of Comcast Corporation in addition to his EVP role at NBCUniversal.

Roberts also offered praise for Rudnay, who will serve as senior adviser to Comcast’s executive leadership team for the rest of the year.

“I can’t thank D’Arcy enough for her friendship and leadership, her unwavering commitment to our success and her dedication and service to our company,” he said. “D’Arcy created our corporate brand and has led our communications strategy through some of the most important milestones in our history. We’ve been side-by-side through game-changing acquisitions, including NBCUniversal and Sky, industry-shaping technological innovations, and an incredible period of growth. D’Arcy has been a trusted partner to me for nearly two decades, and her impact on our company cannot be overstated.”