Colin Kaepernick, Ex-NFL Star Turned Symbol Of Defiance, To Release Memoir Under His Own Publishing Company

Controversial Colin Kaepernick, who caused an uproar in the National Football League by becoming the first player to take a knee during the national anthem, is releasing his memoir.

Kapernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who has been out of football since 2016 and recently botched a scheduled league-wide tryout, will release the memoir on his own Kaepernick Publishing. There will be print and e-book versions, and Audible will exclusively release the audio version. No date has been set for the release, although it is expected to be out this year.

Audible has also entered into a multi-project deal with Kaepernick Publishing to create original audio projects focused on “amplifying the voices of notable authors, creators and other influential figures,” according to a company release.

Called “part political awakening and part memoir,” Kaepernick’s memoir will explore the life experiences that led him to risk his career as an NFL quarterback with his protests.

His sitting and then kneeling during the national anthem caused an uproar among fans and certain segments of the media, with the gesture being blamed for declining TV ratings and slumping attendance. Kaepernick opted-out of the last year of his contract with the 49ers and became a free agent, but was not signed by any team. He sued the league for collusion and settled, but has still not found another playing opportunity. Instead, he has become a symbol of defiance for such corporate sponsors as Nike.

“My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning,” said Kaepernick. “I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action,. I am excited that through this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible, we can elevate Black and Brown voices who can empower future generations.”

Rachel Ghiazza, SVP Content Acquisition and Development, Audible, said that the Kaepernick book “takes listeners through the pivotal moments and experiences that inspired a national debate and cultural movement.”

Kaepernick claims he founded his own publishing company to reinforce the importance of black ownership, which will extend to the authors, writers and creators with whom Kaepernick Publishing works. Kaepernick Publishing’s stated aim is to give power to black and brown voices globally, offering ownership options to collaborators, and bring greater diversity and representation to literature and spoken word.

Kaepernick Publishing will be in partnership with Melcher Media, with distribution by Two Rivers Distribution, an Ingram Brand.