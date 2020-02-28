Coby Bell To Co-Star In The CW’s ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: The Gifted alum Coby Bell is set as a series regular opposite Jared Padalecki in Walker, a reimagining of CBS’ long-running 1990s action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger.

Like the original series, created by Albert S. Ruddy & Leslie Greif, the reboot, in which Walker is getting a female partner, will explore morality, family and rediscovering our lost common ground. It centers on Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner, played by Lindsey Morgan, (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Bell will play Captain Larry James, a Texas Ranger Captain, a trailblazer in his division, confident, sharp as a razor. Captain James, as the only African American man in the Austin headquarters and one of only a few in the entire Ranger division, has true grit and a wry sense of humor.

Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Rideback.

Bell played the series regular role of Jace Turner on Fox’s The Gifted, and is currently recurring on SEAL Team for CBS. He also recurred on Hand of God and Mad Dogs for Amazon, and he was a series regular on the Cruel Intentions pilot for NBC. His previous series regular roles include a seven-season run on The Game, as well as Burn Notice. Bell is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and managed by Barbara Stark Management.