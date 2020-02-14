CNN And Univision To Host Debate In Arizona On March 15

CNN and Univision will host a Democratic presidential debate in Phoenix on March 15, two days before the Arizona primary as well as votes in Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

This will be the 11th presidential debate this cycle, the fourth to be hosted by CNN and the second by Univision. On Feb. 19, NBC News, MSNBC and the Nevada Independent will host a debate in Las Vegas, and CBS News will sponsor a debate in Charleston, SC on Feb. 25.

The Phoenix debate will air on CNN, CNN en Espanol, CNN International and Univision, as well as across mobile devices and streaming platforms.

The race likely will look much different, though, as it will be the first debate following Super Tuesday on March 3. More than a third of the delegates will be awarded on that date, when 14 states will hold primaries and caucuses.

The moderators for the two-hour debate have yet to be announced, as well as the venue and qualifying criteria.

CNN hosted presidential debates on July 30-31 from Detroit; on Oct. 15 from Westerville, Ohio; and on Jan. 14 from Des Moines. CNN also simulcast a Dec. 19 debate in Los Angeles that was hosted by PBS Newshour and Politico. Univision co-hosted a debate with ABC News on Sept. 12 from Houston.