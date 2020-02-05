CNN Cooks Up Culinary Documentary Series With Stanley Tucci From ‘Three Identical Strangers’ Producer Raw

EXCLUSIVE: Stanley Tucci is to go on a culinary adventure across Italy in CNN’s latest original series. The WarnerMedia brand has ordered Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy from Three Identical Strangers and Gold Rush producer Raw Television.

The four-part series will feature The Hunger Games star travelling across Italy on a food tour.

Tucci is a well-known fan of Italy, having spent a year living in Florence with his family in the 1970s. He co-directed and starred in Big Night, the 1996 comedy drama about two Italian immigrant brothers from Calabria who set up their own restaurant in New Jersey, and has published his own cookbooks.

The series will see Tucci travel to a number of very different regions in the country and he will also look at the history of the food, for instance, looking at how wealth and poverty impacted on the cuisine culture in Florence, Tuscany. He will also visit Rome, Sicily and Milan to gain a better understanding of the history, culture and people. Tucci will taste every piece of pasta, drink every glass of wine, and discover what makes Italy and its cuisine so irresistible.

It is latest original documentary series for CNN, which is preparing to launch royal doc series The Windsors later this month, as well as The Story of Late Night and First Ladies.

It is also the latest order for All3Media-backed Raw Television, which in addition to Oscar-nominated feature doc Three Identical Strangers, recently produced Netflix’s Don’t Fxxk With Cats documentary series that launched at the end of last year.

Amy Entelis, EVP, Talent and Content Development, CNN, told Deadline, “We started talking to Stanley and quickly realised that Italy and Italian food was a tremendous passion of his. This is a love letter to Italy by Stanley Tucci. He wanted to explore the stories and people behind the food of Italy. He’s a wonderfully appealing actor and he brought that passion to the subject.”

Stanley Tucci added, “I wanted to do this series because I am fascinated by the diversity of Italian cuisine and set out to gain a better understanding of the country’s rich history and culture. This was a passion project and love letter to the place where my family is from. I am thrilled to be working with CNN on this project as an admirer of their reporting and original series, which are incredibly smart, compelling, and beautifully produced.”

Tucci is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Curtis Brown.