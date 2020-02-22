Clint Eastwood, who spoke at the 2012 Republican National Convention and endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, is apparently switching sides, endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.

The 89-year-old actor/director was interviewed by the Wall Street Journal on a wide range of topics, but his most surprising was the political endorsement he handed out.

“The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” Eastwood said. He claimed to be a Libertarian who respected other ideas, but said he would like to see President Donald Trump act “in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names.”

“I would personally not like for him [Trump] to not bring himself to that level,” Eastwood said.

He shouted out for women who are “standing up against people who are trying to shake you down for sexual favors.” Eastwood was once the defendant in a palimony lawsuit brought by his girlfriend, Sondra Locke. That lawsuit was dropped after Eastwood promised her directing credits, but was later revived when Locke claimed she was defrauded and never received the jobs.