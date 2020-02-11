‘Clickbait’: Netflix Thriller Limited Series Adds Seven To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Abraham Lim (The Catch), Jessica Collins (Revolution), Ian Meadows (Dead Lucky), Daniel Henshall (Okja), Motell Foster (Foxhole), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer) and Camaron Engels (Malibu Rescue) have joined the cast of Clickbait, Netflix’s eight-episode character-based thriller series from Tony Ayres (The Slap), David Heyman (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Harry Potter, Gravity), NBCUniversal International Studios and Australian-based Matchbox Pictures. Principal photography is underway in Melbourne, Australia.

Co-written by Ayres and Christian White, Clickbait explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media and reveals the ever widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.

Lim will play Ben Park, a ruthlessly ambitious junior news producer who lives for clicks, likes, and views. Ben is willing to wade into ethically murky waters if it means getting what he wants.

Collins will portray Emma Beesley, a seemingly successful woman seeking spiritual and emotional nourishment. Emma’s well-put-together facade starts to crumble when she’s unwittingly drawn into the Brewer case.

Meadows is Matt Aldin, Nick Brewer’s best buddy and colleague, Matt does his best to support the Brewer family through an unimaginably complex crisis.

Hensall will play Simon Oxley, a traumatized social media moderator who is looking for a way to gain some control over the situation.

Foster will portray Curtis Hamilton, a former colleague of Sophie’s who has a reason to bear a grudge against Nick Brewer.

Fletcher is Kai Brewer, Nick and Sophie’s youngest son who’s naturally athletic, loyal and popular. When his parents are put on trial in the court of public opinion, he doesn’t know what to believe.

Engels will play Ethan Brewer, Nick and Sophie’s eldest son. Effortlessly smart, but when he attempts to become a hero in real life, he quickly learns that his online skills don’t necessarily translate.

Ayres also will showrun and executive produce the drama via his Tony Ayres Productions, which is backed by Oz’s Matchbox Pictures (of which Ayres is co-founder) and NBCU International Studios. Matchbox and TAP are producing with Heyman’s Heyday Television for Netflix. White is co-creator, co-producer and writer. Brad Anderson (The Sinner) is lead director, with Emma Freeman (Glitch, Stateless), Ben Young (Hounds of Love, Extinction) and Laura Belsey (Preacher, The Walking Dead) serving as second, third and fourth block directors respectively. Heyman will executive produce with Tom Winchester (The Capture) via Heydey. Michael McMahon (The Slap, Cut Snake) will serve as executive producer for Matchbox Pictures. Tom Hoffie (Wanted, Love Child) and Joanna Werner (Riot, Secret City) serve as producers.

Clickbait is the first Netflix original series to be made in Victoria and will be produced at Melbourne’s Docklands Studios, employing the Oz government’s Location Incentive program. Support also comes from Film Victoria’s Production Incentive Attraction Fund.