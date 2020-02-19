EXCLUSIVE: Specter Pictures, a new genre label of LA-based producer David Brown’s company Clear Horizon, is coming to the EFM with The Undertaker’s Wife, starring Shannyn Sossamon (Sinister 2) and John Brotherton (Fuller House).

The supernatural horror-thriller follows a family’s attempted fresh start when they move into a historic funeral home in the Deep South.

First-time feature filmmaker Chad Darnell is writing and directing. David Brown (After The Wedding) is producing for Specter Pictures and Todd Lundbohm is producing for 828 Productions with financing from 828 Media Capital. Mandra Pictures will also produce.

Linc Hand and Ashley Fink are also co-starring. Shoot is currently underway in Los Angeles with production wrapping this week. Clear Horizon is selling worldwide rights in Berlin.

Specter Pictures recently wrapped production on Chasing Nightmares, starring Michelle Randolph, Anne Heche and Graham McTavish. Clear Horizon is working on putting together A War Of Their Own which is due to be directed by Bille August.

“With The Undertaker’s Wife we continue to grow our company and add to the outstanding genre slate for Specter Pictures. We look forward to working with Chad, Shannyn and John on this thrilling new project, and bring it to audiences in markets globally,” said Brown.

Sossamon is repped by Buchwald and Management Production Entertainment. Brotherton is repped by Domain Talent and Anonymous Content. Specter Pictures and Clear Horizon are repped by Michelle Chang of Ramo Law and Jonathan Shikora of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.