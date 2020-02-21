EXCLUSIVE: The Bay Of Silence, Paula van der Oest’s thriller starring Claes Bang (Dracula), Olga Kurylenko (Death Of Stalin) and Brian Cox (Succession), has sold into numerous key territories.

Vertical Entertainment has swooped on North American rights to the project, striking a deal with Christian de Gallegos of International Film Trust (IFT) who represented the filmmakers.

IFT has also closed a number of other key international territory deals on the film including: UK and Australia/New Zealand (Signature Entertainment), CIS (Paradise), Spain (Corbi), China (Time-In-Portrait), Greece (Spentzos), Israel (Five Stars), Turkey (Filmdom), Poland (Monolith), Hungary (Cinetel), Ex-Yugo (Blitz), India (Pictureworks), Middle East (Shooting Stars), Philippines (Viva), South Korea (Korea Screen), and airlines (Cinesky).

Sales efforts will continue at EFM in Berlin, where Claes Bang, who led Ruben Ostlund’s Palme d’Or winner The Square and more recently BBC series Dracula, will be in town to speak to buyers.

Dutch filmmaker Paula van der Oest directed from a screenplay written by Caroline Goodall based on Lisa St Aubin de Terán’s novel of the same name.

In the movie, when Will (Bang) discovers his wife Rosalind (Kurylenko) and their three children have suddenly disappeared, he sets off on a frantic search across Europe to find them. He finally locates them in a remote village in northern France, but his relief quickly turns to horror when Will discovers his baby son has mysteriously died.

The film was funded and executive produced by Media Finance Capital alongside Imperative Entertainment, Vigilants, TS Entertainment and Ngage Productions, with additional support from the Netherlands Film Fund (NFF) and Filse Liguria Italy.

Caroline Goodall (Silent Bay Productions), Cheyanne Kane (Vigilants Entertainment), Alain De Levita (Levitate Film) and Jason Newmark (Newscope Films) served as producers on the film.

“The Bay Of Silence is an artfully crafted thriller with exceptional performances from the entire cast. We’re excited to bring this electrifying film to North American audiences”, said Rich Goldberg of Vertical Entertainment.