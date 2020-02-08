‘Cinderella’: Missy Elliott, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, James Corden & Romesh Ranganathan Join Camila Cabello Pic

EXCLUSIVE: With cameras set to roll on Thursday, Sony is rounding out the cast for Kay Cannon’s new telling of Cinderella starring Camila Cabello.

Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner actress Minnie Driver is set to play Queen Beatrice with Grammy-Award winning musician Missy Elliott in talks to play the role of the Town Crier.

Meanwhile, the mice/footmen will be played by award-winning comedians John Mulaney, Romesh Ranganathan and James Corden, the latter who is producing the film through his Fullwell73 banner with Leo Pearlman.

They all join Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer. Sony will open the pic on Feb. 5, 2021. The film is a musical comedy that re-imagines the traditional Cinderella story in which our heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow.

Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh are producing. Louise Rosner serves as Executive Producer.

Elliott is a five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer and producer who has sold over 30 million records in the US, with multiple hit singles including “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” “Lose Control” and “Gossip Folks.” She is the best-selling female rap artist in Nielsen Music history and has collaborated with producer Tim “Timbaland” Mosley and has worked with Jay Z, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Madonna, Janet Jackson among many others. Elliott is also the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the first female Hip Hop artist to receive an Honorary Doctorate degree from Berklee College of Music.

Another big piece of news today for Driver, who we exclusively announced earlier is extending her pod deal for her Huge Fan Productions at 20th Century Fox TV, which produces her ABC series Speechless. She has also set up her first project under the new deal — a dramedy series based on the Texas Monthly article “A Tree is Known by Its Fruit,” which is in development at FX. Driver received Oscar and SAG Award nominations for her role in Good Will Hunting. Driver previously appeared as “Dahlia Molloy” on the critically acclaimed FX television series, The Riches, for which she won a Golden Globe award.

Two-time Emmy winner Mulaney will be returning as host to Saturday Night Live on Feb. 29. He’s a co-EP and writer on IFC’s Documentary Now! and recently dropped the Netflix comedy special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch. He recently starred in AppleTV+’s Dickinson, is a voiceover on Netflix’s animated series Big Mouth, and starred in Sony’s Oscar-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Corden is a nine-time Emmy winner, the host of CBS’ The Late Late Show, and has starred in Sony’s Peter Rabbit franchise as the title character. Upcoming for him is Netflix’s Prom, HBO Max/New Line’s Superintelligence, and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour.

British stand-up Ranganathan stars in Sky TV’s The Reluctant Landlord, is the EP and star of the TV doc series Just Another Immigrant, and he’s the host of Ranganation, which features celebrity guests and the comedian’s very own focus group made up of 25 members of the Great British public, who take a topical, funny look at modern Britain.

Driver is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Elliott is repped by Supa Dupa Fly Productions and Singh, Singh & Trauben. Mulaney is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Corden is repped by United Agents and CAA. Ranganathan is repped by CAA and Off the Kerb Productions.