Christoph Waltz, Guy Pearce and Patrick Gibson are attached to star in comedy-fantasy The Portable Door, which Arclight is launching at the EFM.

In the family pic, a young man lands a job at a magical firm, only to find that its leaders are hiding darker motives. Muppets creator Jim Henson Company is producing.

Jeffrey Walker (Ali’s Wedding) is writer-director with shoot aimed for end of year. Leon Ford has adapted Tom Holt’s popular six-book fantasy series.

Producers are Lisa Henson and Blanca Lista from The Jim Henson Company and Todd Fellman from Story Bridge Films. Elevate Production Finance’s Craig McMahon is financing the film. Arclight reps the world except Australia/NZ.