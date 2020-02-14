Chris Pratt Gets A Tom Holland Surprise Appearance On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ To Talk ‘Onward’

They’re not brothers in real life, but they are brothers-in-arms in the new Pixar film, Onward. That’s why it was a particular delight to see Tom Holland surprise Chris Pratt on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a good, old-fashioned walk-on.

During a segment when Pratt was taking audience questions, a planted Holland showed up. He soon joined them on the couch to talk about the March 6 debut of Onward, an animated tale of two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, voiced by Pratt and Holland.

The elves go on a journey to discover if there is still a little magic left out there in order to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him.

Watch the Kimmel segment above.