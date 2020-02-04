Chris Pratt To Star In ‘The Terminal List’ TV Series From Antoine Fuqua & David DiGilio In Works At MRC

Chris Pratt is eying a return to television as the star in and executive producer of The Terminal List, a TV series based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel. The ongoing drama, from Antoine Fuqua and his Fuqua Films banner and writer David DiGilio (Traveler, Strange Angel), is in development at MRC Television through Civic Center Media, MRC’s joint TV venture with UTA.

Shutterstock

Written by DiGilio and directed by Fuqua, The Terminal List is a conspiracy thriller that combines elevated action with deep psychological questions about the cost of pushing our nation’s highest trained operators too far. The series follows Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him.

Pratt and Fuqua brought the project to MRC. The duo previously worked together on The Magnificent Seven, which Fuqua directed and in which Pratt starred along with Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.

DiGilio executive produces The Terminal List with Pratt via his Indivisible Productions, and Fuqua via his Fuqua Films banner. The Terminal List is a Civic Center Media project in association with MRC Television.

Pratt started in television with a series regular role on the CW’s Everwood and co-starred on NBC’s Parks & Recreation before becoming an A-list movie star. He most recently appeared in Avengers: End Game, which has grossed over $2.7B worldwide. He also co-starred in Avengers: Infinity War and headlines the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises.

Fuqua most recently directed and executive produced the praised documentary What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, for HBO, which won a 2020 PGA Award for Outstanding Sports Program. In TV, he is executive producing the Fox medical drama series The Resident and has an overall production deal with Ben Silverman and Howard Owens’ Propagate for scripted and non-scripted projects. Fuqua Films is also producing the drama series #FreeRayShawn, starring Laurence Fishburne and Stephan James, for Quibi. His next film Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg, will be released by Paramount on August 7.

DiGilio started his career in the conspiracy thriller genre, creating ABC’s short-lived series Traveler, starring Matt Bomer and co-starring Viola Davis. Most recently, he was the executive producer and showrunner for CBS All Access’ Strange Angel created by Mark Heyman and executive produced by Heyman, Ridley Scott and David Zucker.

Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television produce the HBO limited series The Outsider, an adaptation of the Stephen King novel. MRC TV’s current slate also includes Ozark, which is heading into its third season on Netflix, and upcoming The Great for Hulu.