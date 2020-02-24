Chris Evans In Early Talks To Play Dentist Orin Scrivello In ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’

Deadline has confirmed that Avengers star Chris Evans is in early negotiations to play Dentist Orin Scrivello in Warner Bros. musical Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Greg Berlanti. And I hear it’s early talks for everyone who is circling the project, i.e. Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and Billy Porter.

The role was made famous in the 1986 feature by Steve Martin who sings the ditty “Dentist!” in the musical. Scrivello is a the demented boyfriend of Audrey, who gets a rise from delivering pain to his patients.

Little Shop of Horrors follows a nerdy florist who finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed. Previous iterations include the 1960 Roger Corman movie, which morphed into the 1982 Off-Broadway musical by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, and then was adapted into the 1986 movie directed by Frank Oz and starring Rick Moranis, Martin, Vincent Gardenia, John Candy, Jim Belushi, and Bill Murray which grossed close to $39M (unadjusted for inflation) at the domestic box office.