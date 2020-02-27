‘Chicago Fire’, ‘Chicago P.D.’ & ‘Chicago Med’ All Renewed For 3 More Seasons By NBC

NBC has given more high-performing drama series three-year renewals. All three series in Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise have been picked up for three more seasons. Flagship Chicago Fire has been renewed through Season 11, Chicago P.D. through Season 10, and Chicago Med through Season 8. The massive pickup is part of a mega new deal Wolf has closed at Chicago studio Universal Television, which also include a three-season renewal for Law & Order: SVU.

The four Wolf series join NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, which also recently received a three-season renewal, and This Is Us, which is a in the first year of a three-season renewal. These are NBC’s highest rated drama series across linear and digital, and the network has now locked them all for multiple seasons.

So far this year, the three Chicago dramas have dominated Wednesday nights in total viewers and the Chicago One lineup is poised to give NBC just its second Wednesday season-long win in total viewers in 17 years. All three series rank among television’s top seven most-watched dramas and all three are generating double-digit digital growth this season versus last. In Live+7 Nielsens, Chicago Med is delivering 11.0 million viewers, Fire is averaging 11.4 million and P.D. is attracting 11.0 million, with a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 for Med, a 1.9 for Fire and a 2.0 for P.D.

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “We are delighted, excited and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

Following the massive renewals, the three Chicago series will have to negotiate new deals with their casts. Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. have both already gone through that process at least once. Wolf is known for keeping his procedural franchises resilient either by having the series’ signature star on for the entire run, which has been the case with Mariska Hargitay on Law & Order: SVU, or successfully reinventing the shows with new characters and new cast members as was the case with the mothership Law & Order series.