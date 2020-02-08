‘Chaos Walking’: Daisy Ridley-Tom Holland Pic Gets Release Date

As promised during the Lionsgate earnings call on Thursday, Lionsgate has set a release date for their long-awaited sci-fi Daisy Ridley-Tom Holland movie Chaos Walking which is the post-MLK weekend frame of January 22, 2021. There are no wide entries scheduled on that date.

The pic will follow in the wake of Guy Ritchie’s Jason Statham thriller Cash Truck, which debuts over MLK weekend.

This is the $100M pic from director Doug Liman that is seen as a big bet for Lionsgate to regain its footing in the YA space it once owned with The Hunger Games. It was determined in mid-2018 that Chaos Walking needed an estimated $15M of reshoots, but Ridley’s schedule on the Star Wars movies and Holland’s Spider-Man and Avengers pushed those reshoots. Last May it was reported that Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez was helping out with those reshoots in Atlanta while Liman remained on board. To give you an ideas of the delay here, March 1, 2019, the release date was at one time.

Ridley and Holland play unlikely companions who embark on a perilous adventure through the badlands of an unexplored planet as they try to escape a dangerous and disorienting reality; where all inner thoughts are seen and heard by everyone. Mads Mikkelsen, Demian Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, Ray McKinnon and David Oyelowo also star.

Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford wrote the screenplay based on Ness book The Knife of Never Letting Go. Doug Davison, Allison Shearmur and Erwin Stoff are producers.