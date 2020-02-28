Channel 5 Ends ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’, Winner of ViacomCBS-Backed Network’s First BAFTA, After Star Disembarks

ViacomCBS’ Channel 5 has lost one of its biggest stars after the eponymous star of Cruising with Jane McDonald revealed that she was stepping away from the long-running travel show.

McDonald, whose show won Channel 5 its first ever BAFTA award in 2018, is leaving the series “to concentrate on music and exciting new projects”.

In addition to Cruising with Jane McDonald, which sees the singer travel the ocean on some of the world’s most luxurious ships, McDonald presented spin-off Holidaying with Jane McDonald.

It is a double blow for ViacomCBS’ UK network as the shows were produced in-house by Viacom International Studios.

“It’s been an incredible four and a half years of travelling, 38 Cruises and over 100 flights. It’s now time for me to spend some time in the UK, concentrate on my music and tours and exciting new projects. I want to offer my most sincere thanks to everyone who has worked on all my shows. Everyone at Channel 5 and Viacom International Studios who have all helped make the most incredible and successful programmes. It’s been a total joy to work with everyone and thank you very much to everyone who has watched and supported the shows. I have had a blast,” said McDonald.

Ben Frow, Director of Programming at Channel 5, added, “We’ve loved working with Jane and are proud to have had her as part of the family. She helped us to win our first BAFTA and her series have become solid staples of our Friday night schedules. Thank you Jane. We are sorry to see you go but wish you every happiness for the future.”